EEOC Says Diner's Female Servers Faced Sexual Harassment

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued a diner in New York federal court on claims that the eatery's owners sexually harassed female workers by touching them without their consent and insulting them repeatedly, creating such a hostile environment that some quit their jobs.

Stardust Diners Inc., a restaurant that has operated under the name Colony Diner for decades in East Meadow, New York, on Long Island, retaliated against female servers who objected to the harassment by firing some of the women via "constructive discharge" — meaning the employees were forced to resign due to the intolerable working conditions —...

Government Agencies

