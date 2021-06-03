Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citigroup Says Developer Can't Make It Clean Superfund Site

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Citigroup and one of its subsidiaries asked an Illinois federal judge to throw out a suit filed by a developer that wants the investment bank to clean up a slag pile, arguing the developer knew about the problem when it bought the land.

Citigroup and MRC Holdings Inc. accused CTI Development LLC of using a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act suit to improperly hand off its cleanup obligations to others.

"With its eyes wide open, CTI acquired in August 2019 a parcel that included the majority of the slag pile at issue," Citigroup wrote on Wednesday. "CTI is now...

