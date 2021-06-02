Contractor Owes No Penalty After Slow Gov't Cost Cap Update

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has ruled that a biopharmaceutical company does not have to pay a penalty for seeking reimbursement for unallowable executive compensation costs because the government dragged its feet on setting a cap on those costs. Although Ology Bioservices Inc.'s executive compensation reimbursement requests above a cost cap set by the Office of Federal Procurement Policy were unallowable, they cannot be considered expressly unallowable and therefore subject to penalties because OFPP did not update the cap in a timely manner, which is supposed to be done annually, Judge Michael N. O'Connell ruled in a May 20...

