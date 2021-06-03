5th Circ. Won't Revive Fire Protection Co.'s OT Appeal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A fire protection company won't immediately get another shot to argue that a lower court misapplied a standard for estimating unpaid hours, after a Fifth Circuit panel refused to reconsider its decision affirming the ruling in a wage case by the U.S. Department of Labor. In an order Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel denied the bid by Five Star Automatic Fire Protection LLC to rehear its February decision upholding the approach a lower court took to estimate unpaid overtime hours when timesheet information was missing. The one-sentence order did not provide a reason for the petition denial. The ruling comes around...

