Asphalt Maker Strikes Settlement Over Alleged Calif. Pollution

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A California roofing and asphalt company settled an environmental group's allegation that its facility has continually released polluted stormwater into a creek running into the Sacramento River by paying $53,000 and promising to comply with its existing Clean Water Act permits. Rayner Resources didn't admit to having violated those permits in the first place, according to a consent decree with environmental group Eden Environmental Citizen's Group LLC under which the group agreed to dismiss its accusations of permit violations. But the company agreed to comply with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permits under the CWA going forward. Rayner also agreed...

