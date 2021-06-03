NCR Wants To Arbitrate Connecticut Workers' Wage Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- NCR Corp. has asked a Connecticut federal judge to toss an engineer's proposed class action that alleged the company failed to pay its employees overtime wages, arguing the employee agreed to arbitrate his claims. In a motion to compel arbitration and dismiss the case Wednesday, Atlanta-based ATM manufacturer NCR urged U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant to dismiss a wage suit alleging the company failed to include travel time in its workers' shifts, arguing that the employee who initiated the suit signed an arbitration agreement when he was hired. "The issue of whether or not the claims at issue in this...

