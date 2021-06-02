Hobby Lobby Wants To Claw Back $7M Over Stolen Artifacts

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby is taking a former Oxford University professor to New York federal court in an attempt to recover roughly $7 million after learning the ancient fragments and other artifacts it had purchased were in fact stolen by the professor himself. In a 10-page complaint filed Wednesday, Hobby Lobby says that it purchased around $7.1 million worth of ancient papyri fragments and other ancient objects from classics professor Dirk D. Obbink between February 2010 and February 2013. At the time, Hobby Lobby was helping to assemble a collection of biblical antiquities for the Museum of the Bible,...

