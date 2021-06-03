Gray Tops Rival With Upsized $2.8B Deal For Meredith TV Biz

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Meredith Corp. on Thursday backed a sweetened offer for its Local Media Group from Gray Television Inc. worth more than $2.8 billion after an undisclosed third party sought to usurp Gray in the wake of their original agreement announced last month. The revised deal sees Meredith shareholders receiving $16.99 per share in cash, or $2.825 billion in total, according to separate statements from both Meredith and Gray. That's up from the $14.50 per share, or an overall $2.7 billion price tag, for the deal Meredith and Gray unveiled May 3. Following that May announcement, Meredith received an unsolicited proposal from an...

