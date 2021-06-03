Breitling Slams Atty's 'Hit Piece' In 'Red Gold' TM Row

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Luxury Swiss watch brand Breitling is accusing a former Pierce Bainbridge name partner of putting out a "hit piece" on the company in a trademark dispute over the term "red gold," telling a Connecticut federal court that the attorney must be punished for his alleged ethical violations that have tainted the case. In a motion filed Wednesday, Breitling SA urged a Connecticut federal judge to impose terminating sanctions against California jeweler Chris Aire, arguing that his attorney, David Hecht of Hecht Partners LLP, has been engaging in "deceptive, unethical behavior" during litigation. Among other things, Breitling said Hecht was behind a May...

