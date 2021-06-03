Tatneft Urges DC Circ. To Affirm $112M Award Against Ukraine

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Russian oil company Tatneft told the D.C. Circuit that "none of Ukraine's arguments has merit," as the country tries to shake parts of a confirmed $112 million arbitral award related to a seized oil refinery. A D.C. federal court confirmed the award in August, but Ukraine appealed the decision, alleging that Tatneft illegally acquired an underlying investment for the disputed refinery and that one of the International Arbitration Tribunal arbitrators failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest. Tatneft defended the award in its Wednesday brief and urged the appellate court to affirm the lower court's decision, since the effort to...

