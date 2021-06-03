NJ Counties Fight Immigrant Info-Sharing Curb At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey counties urged the Third Circuit on Thursday to strike down New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's order that county and local law enforcement officers must restrict information they share with immigration authorities, arguing that it obstructs federal law. During an oral argument, Ocean County and Cape May County said Grewal's directive is preempted by the federal Immigration and Naturalization Act, a law that states in part that government entities and officials can't restrict any other government entities or officials from sharing information with federal immigration authorities regarding citizenship or immigration status. The New Jersey directive undermines federal...

