NJ Senate Approves College Sports Betting Ballot Measure

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly agreed to ask voters whether to permit sports betting on all college games, as lawmakers aim to expand the reach of the state's widely popular sports wagering program. In a 36-1 vote without any discussion, the Senate approved a resolution to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that would lift the state's ban on sports betting on college games held in the state or in which a state college team participates. The resolution easily cleared the three-fifths majority needed in the Senate to put the referendum before voters. An Assembly...

