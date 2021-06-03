Investors Sue Amazon For Docs On Market Clout, Tax Parries

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- An Amazon.com Inc. pension fund investor sued the online retail conglomerate in Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday, seeking expedited action on demands for records on director and officer handling of alleged anti-competitive conduct and tax-avoidance tactics. The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System says its suit for corporate books and records caps nearly a year of allegedly nearly futile negotiations with the global business. Documents sought are described as focusing on potential derivative claims seeking recoveries for the company for individual wrongdoing. The fund says it made the demands to seek "evidence that the board and management may have breached their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS