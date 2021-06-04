Steptoe Snags Fried Frank Litigator In London

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 6:20 PM BST) -- Steptoe & Johnson has hired a former Fried Frank attorney with a background in fraud disputes and high-stakes commercial litigation to be a partner in its London office, bolstering the firm's roster of professionals experienced in managing antitrust, bribery and corruption issues. Leigh Mallon, a former special counsel at Fried Frank Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, has joined Steptoe & Johnson UK LLP where he will continue working on high-value litigation and arbitration disputes, the firm said on Thursday. Mallon, who has worked on internal investigations, data protection and money laundering issues, said Steptoe has a strong reputation for representing clients in...

