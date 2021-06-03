HP Spinoff Targets Oracle Copyright Claims Again Before Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. urged a California federal judge Thursday to reject some of Oracle Corp.'s software copyright infringement claims before their long-running IP dispute, which was revived by the Ninth Circuit, heads to a jury trial later this year. HPE's bid to ditch some claims is the latest chapter in a long-running IP suit in which Oracle claims HPE offered illegal updates to customers of Oracle's Solaris operating system as part of a scheme concocted by another company, Terix Computer Co. Inc. Oracle's suit, launched in 2016, is one front in a long-running legal campaign against so-called third-party support services,...

