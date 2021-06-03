Fed. Circ. OKs Amazon's Win In Computer Filing Patent Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Dell, Best Buy and other retailers are off the hook in a patent lawsuit over computer filing technology, after the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that a lower court correctly interpreted the patent claims in finding no infringement. A three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's decision to clear Amazon and the others in SpeedTrack Inc.'s lawsuit against them based on the judge's claim construction for category descriptions with no predefined hierarchical relationships with each other. The judge said that the patent inventors had disclaimed descriptions based on a hierarchical relationship between fields and values during patent...

