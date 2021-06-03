Wardman Hotel Unions Say Ch. 11 Sale Plans Ignore Contracts

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Two labor unions representing workers at Washington's bankrupt Wardman Park Hotel objected late Wednesday to the debtor's proposed Chapter 11 sale plans, saying the procedures don't inform potential bidders of their obligations under the collective bargaining agreements. In the objection, UNITE HERE Local 25 and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 99 said they are currently engaged in arbitration proceedings with debtor Wardman Hotel Owner LLC over its obligations to act as the successor under the union contracts after the debtor terminated a hotel operating agreement with Marriott International Inc. But the bidding procedures floated by the company don't include any...

