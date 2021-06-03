DOJ Probing Postmaster DeJoy Over Campaign Fundraising

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for alleged campaign finance violations tied to donations made by his former employees, a spokesperson for DeJoy confirmed to Law360 Thursday. DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, denied wrongdoing and said he intends to work cooperatively with the DOJ to resolve the investigation. "Mr. DeJoy has learned that the DOJ is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector," said DeJoy's spokesperson Mark Corallo in a statement. "He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution...

