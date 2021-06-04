Firm's Partners Pulled Into Row Over Sheffield United Sale

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 5:32 PM BST) -- Sheffield United FC's ex-owner has expanded a lawsuit against his former advisers at Shepherd and Wedderburn after he was forced to sell the football club for a pittance, roping the law firm's managing partner and another experienced professional into the sale dispute. The law firm's managing partner, Andrew Blain, and Philip Sewell, a partner on the commercial disputes and regulation team, have been pulled into a lawsuit filed in the High Court by the club's former owner over an investment deal struck with a Saudi prince in 2013. The lawsuit, brought by companies run by entrepreneur Kevin McCabe and his family,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS