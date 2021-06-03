Balch & Bingham Opens Austin Office With Energy Pro

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Balch & Bingham LLP announced Thursday that it has become the latest law firm to dive into the Austin, Texas, market, starting off with an energy partner formerly of Holland & Knight LLP. Todd Kimbrough, who spent four years at Holland & Knight, has over 16 years of experience working with electricity and natural gas clients on regulations and infrastructure work. Before working at Holland & Knight, Kimbrough was an in-house counsel at Lubbock Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, according to his LinkedIn profile. "To help launch a new presence in Austin with a team that I have known...

