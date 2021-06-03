FTC Can't Seek Restitution From Shkreli Until Congress Acts

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge permitted the Federal Trade Commission to withdraw its bid for financial restitution against disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and his company, Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, on Wednesday given the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that the agency lacks the power to recoup money from lawbreakers. The defendants, whom the FTC and state antitrust enforcers accused of monopolizing sales of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim since 2015, had opposed the commission's withdrawal request. They argued that the proper response is for partial summary judgment against the claim concerning the FTC's bid for equitable monetary relief. But U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS