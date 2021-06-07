Munsch Hardt Hires NY Labor, Employment Pro In Houston

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC has added a labor and employment shareholder to its litigation practice group in Houston from the New York office of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, where she was a partner. Kelly Robreno Koster started with the firm Monday, marking her first foray into Texas after a decade working in the New York legal market, where she advised management clients in complex commercial and labor and employment disputes. Koster also served as general counsel for international staffing company Pride Global for about a year, where she advised on global employment law compliance matters. Koster, who...

