Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Trump Didn't Back Up Nix Of Walrus Protections

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that a "terse 3-page final decision" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn't sufficiently back up its choice to strip the Pacific walrus of Endangered Species Act protections despite the threat of climate change and sea ice loss.

In a published opinion, a unanimous panel said FWS has more explaining to do if it wants to support a Trump administration decision to change course and not extend Endangered Species Act protections to the Pacific walrus. The panel reversed U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason's ruling that granted summary judgment in favor of the agency and found the decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!