9th Circ. Says Trump Didn't Back Up Nix Of Walrus Protections

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that a "terse 3-page final decision" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn't sufficiently back up its choice to strip the Pacific walrus of Endangered Species Act protections despite the threat of climate change and sea ice loss. In a published opinion, a unanimous panel said FWS has more explaining to do if it wants to support a Trump administration decision to change course and not extend Endangered Species Act protections to the Pacific walrus. The panel reversed U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason's ruling that granted summary judgment in favor of the agency and found the decision...

