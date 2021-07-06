Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- N. Courtney Hollins has joined the Nashville, Tennessee, office of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC as a shareholder. Hollins works on purchases and sales, lease and finance deals, and construction matters. She also has experience doing mergers and acquisitions deals. Brian Winterhalter DLA Piper has hired two lawyers for its office in Northern Virginia. Brian Winterhalter and Jennifer Garcia join the firm as counsel and senior land-use planner, respectively, and bring to the firm a wide range of experience on land-use matters for regional and national developers. Alan Skerritt has joined the London office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

