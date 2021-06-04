SEC Signals New Direction On Proxy Advice Regulations

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to reconsider new rules governing proxy advisory firms signals a policy shift that could alter or undo what is seen as a corporate-friendly regulatory regime installed at the tail end of the Trump administration. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler directed staff on Tuesday to reconsider recently issued interpretations and rules governing proxy advisory firms, which sell voting advice to institutional shareholders of public companies. In turn, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance said it won't recommend enforcement actions against proxy firms while the review is ongoing. Gensler's statement didn't commit to any specific outcome. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS