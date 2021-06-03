Firm Settles AG's Claim It Traded Referrals For Yacht Outing

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts personal injury firm Keches Law Group PC has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle claims it had a pharmacy bankroll a yacht outing and a $24,000 lunch in exchange for referring hundreds of its clients, Attorney General Maura Healey's office said Thursday. The consent judgment filed in Suffolk Superior Court ends a suit filed by Healey in September 2020. She claimed Keches Law took payments from Andover, Massachusetts-based Injured Workers Pharmacy. In the consent judgment, Ketches Law admitted sending about 800 of its clients IWP's way in exchange for a total of about $90,000 in payments. "Law firms shouldn't break...

