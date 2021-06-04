9th Circ. Will Rehear Split Political Asylum Denial Ruling

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has agreed to reconsider en banc the denial of a Bangladeshi citizen's asylum application based on alleged politically motivated threats against his family following a dissent from the panel decision citing evidentiary failures in the initial immigration court finding. An en banc panel on Thursday decided to reconsider a three-judge panel's denial of Morshed Alam's petition to review a Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying his claim of asylum based on an adverse credibility determination. The three-judge panel's majority held that Alam gave inconsistent information about supposed threats and intimidation his family suffered at the hands of the Awami League,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS