Egypt In Default In Iron Ore Investor's $115M Arbitration Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal clerk has declared Egypt in default for not responding to a Finnish businessman's bid to enforce a $115 million arbitral award he won after his iron ore project was shut down by the Egyptian government and he was thrown in jail on trumped-up charges of misappropriation of funds. In a brief notice Thursday, Clerk Angela D. Caesar declared Egypt in default after it didn't respond to Mohamed Abdel Raouf Bahgat's petition accusing the country of failing to pay the $115 million. The award was issued late last year after a tribunal concluded that Cairo had violated two international...

