NRC Tells DC Circ. To Nix Tribe's Uranium Mine Permit Appeal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to review the Oglala Sioux Tribe's petition to revoke a license for a South Dakota uranium mine, arguing that the tribe largely ignores the commission's reasons for allowing the license. The NRC says its approval of a license for a project proposed by Azarga Uranium Corp. unit Powertech (USA) Inc. complied with the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act. The NRC says that it issued a series of decisions explaining its process, but that the tribe now seeks to challenge some of the contentions that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS