NRC Tells DC Circ. To Nix Tribe's Uranium Mine Permit Appeal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to review the Oglala Sioux Tribe's petition to revoke a license for a South Dakota uranium mine, arguing that the tribe largely ignores the commission's reasons for allowing the license.

The NRC says its approval of a license for a project proposed by Azarga Uranium Corp. unit Powertech (USA) Inc. complied with the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act. The NRC says that it issued a series of decisions explaining its process, but that the tribe now seeks to challenge some of the contentions that...

