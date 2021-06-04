Social Services Workers Say Gov. Contractor Owes OT Pay

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A group of social services workers have slapped their employer with a wage dispute in Pennsylvania federal court, arguing that it shorthanded them on overtime pay. In the complaint filed Thursday, named plaintiffs Leah Ellenberger and Caitlan Shoop said that JusticeWorks Youthcare Inc., a government contractor for social services, misclassified case management workers — including case managers, family resource specialists and ongoing case specialists — as exempt from the overtime pay requirements mandated by the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. According to Ellenberger and Shoop, case management workers' duties like collecting data and coordinating client care...

