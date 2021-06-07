Stinson Bulks Up Real Estate Practice In Dallas With T&K Duo

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Stinson LLP has added two real estate partners formerly with Thompson & Knight LLP to its Dallas office, beefing up its Texas real estate practice group. Ashley Anderson and A. Erin Marino are joining Stinson after spending about five years at Thompson & Knight, the firm announced Thursday. The duo focus on commercial real estate transactions in Texas. The two will help build upon Stinson's real estate practice in Dallas, which currently consists of two other attorneys that specialize in banking. "This was a special and exciting opportunity with respect to joining a firm that's midsize, but at the same time being...

