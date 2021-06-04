Door Buyers' Attys Get $20.5M Cut Of $61M Price-Fixing Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge gave his final stamp of approval to a $61.6 million deal to end price-fixing claims against door manufacturers Jeld-Wen Inc. and Masonite Corp., and he also handed class counsel a $20.5 million cut of the revised settlement reached earlier this year. In a pair of orders filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. also awarded $3.1 million in expenses to attorneys at Boni Zack & Snyder LLC and Spector Roseman & Kodroff PC, who served as co-lead class counsel for direct buyers of interior doors. Grubb Lumber Co. Inc. lodged the suit in October 2018 against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS