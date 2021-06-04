Neb. Trucking Co. Must Face Claims It Underpaid Trainees

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska trucking company can't escape a proposed class and collective action alleging the company underpaid truck driver trainees, after a federal judge rejected arguments that the case should be barred by similar previous litigation. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher ruled Thursday that the lawsuit filed by former Werner truck driver trainee Cynthia Rogers can proceed. Rogers alleges the company and its subsidiary, Drivers Management LLC, violated federal and state minimum wage laws by underpaying workers who were required to be responsible for their rigs 24 hours a day, even during their eight-hour rest time. The judge rejected Werner's arguments...

