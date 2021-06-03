IHG Franchisee Hits Hotel Group With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Intercontinental Hotels Group forces its franchisees to buy overpriced and low-quality goods and services from its marketplace in order to score "tens of millions of ill-gotten dollars" in kickbacks from vendors, a Texas operator said in a putative antitrust class action Thursday. PH Lodging Tomball LLC accuses IHG, which the complaint claims is the world's largest hotel company by room count, of ripping off its franchisees by forcing them to buy from specific vendors, participate in unfair loyalty rewards programs and pay for unwanted marketing. In its Texas federal court complaint, PH Lodging, which operates a Holiday Inn Express &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS