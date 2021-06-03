Biden's DOI Can't Get Suit Over DOI Coal Leasing Paused

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Thursday refused to pause litigation challenging a Trump-era U.S. Department of Interior decision restarting the federal coal-leasing program, ruling that ongoing coal leasing creates a "fair possibility" that a stay would damage those seeking to revive a ban on the practice. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris rejected a request from President Joe Biden's administration to stay the consolidated case, in which environmental groups, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and four states are looking to revive an Obama-era moratorium on federal coal leasing. The Interior Department had sought a 90-day stay, arguing that Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland...

