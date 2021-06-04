Syrians Can't Question Qataris In Bank Terrorism Finance Suit

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 2:27 PM BST) -- Syrian refugees suing one of Qatar's largest banks for allegedly financing terrorists cannot cross-examine two wealthy businessmen in a battle over whether to continue the case in England, a London court ruled on Friday. Judge Martin Chamberlain refused to allow eight refugees, whose identities were not disclosed but who live in the Netherlands, to cross-examine brothers Moutaz and Ramez al-Khayyat at an upcoming jurisdiction hearing at the High Court in their lawsuit against the men and Doha Bank. Lawyers for the claimants had wanted to interview the brothers, whom they have accused of using the bank to transfer money to countries bordering...

