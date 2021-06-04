Hospital, US Hit With $10.8M Verdict Over Baby's Hypoxia

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal jury has hit Raleigh General Hospital and the U.S. government with a $10.8 million verdict in a suit by a couple who alleged the hospital's staff caused their newborn to suffer a lack of oxygen, or hypoxia, leaving her with cerebral palsy. In a verdict reached Thursday, the jury found the staff at Raleigh General and the government deviated from the standard of care for Ryan and Crystal Hysell's child, Aubrie, and that the hospital was 70% responsible for her injuries while the U.S., as funder of Access Health, was 30% responsible. The verdict includes $9 million...

