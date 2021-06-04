Ga. Shipwreck Co. Gets $15M Default Award In Contract Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Mexican investment company has been hit with a $15.8 million default judgment in Georgia federal court in a lawsuit accusing it of backing out of a deal with a Georgia enterprise that would have formed a partnership to fund deep-sea wreck dives around the world. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday issued the default judgment in favor of Atlanta-based UnderSea Recovery Corp., concluding that Madero Holdings SA de CV breached its contract and also failed to respond to the lawsuit. UnderSea, which searches for historical shipwrecks and retrieves treasure and cultural artifacts, said in affidavits that the collapsed deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS