Ga. Shipwreck Co. Gets $15M Default Award In Contract Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Mexican investment company has been hit with a $15.8 million default judgment in Georgia federal court in a lawsuit accusing it of backing out of a deal with a Georgia enterprise that would have formed a partnership to fund deep-sea wreck dives around the world.

U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday issued the default judgment in favor of Atlanta-based UnderSea Recovery Corp., concluding that Madero Holdings SA de CV breached its contract and also failed to respond to the lawsuit.

UnderSea, which searches for historical shipwrecks and retrieves treasure and cultural artifacts, said in affidavits that the collapsed deal...

