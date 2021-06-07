CPS Energy's CLO, 2 Other Top Lawyers Leave Company

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Amid nearly a score of lawsuits related to the winter storm in Texas, three top lawyers, including the veteran chief legal officer, at San Antonio-owned CPS Energy have left. And so far no one is saying why. Chief Legal Officer Carolyn Shellman, deputy general counsel Zandra Pulis and deputy general counsel Abigail Ottmers apparently resigned last week. None of the three returned messages Monday seeking comment. The company said in a statement to Law360 that it would not answer questions at this time, but it added, "Recently, several executives, including our chief legal officer, have decided to leave the company. We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS