DOD Chief Approves Unified Battlefield Network Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a plan for integrating the military services' tactical networks into one, intended to make better use of data and enable quicker battlefield decision making, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday. Austin signed off on implementation strategy for the Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, program, a unified battlefield command and control network that will consolidate and process data coming in from each military service's sensors and networks, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall said at a Pentagon press conference. "It's a clear recognition by the secretary of the nature of the fight...

