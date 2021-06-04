DHS Announces Plan To Boost TSA Worker Bargaining Rights

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it plans to change the job conditions of airport security officers, including broadening their collective bargaining rights and bringing their pay scale in line with that of other federal employees. In a news release published Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he is ordering the Transportation Security Administration to undertake changes that will give transportation security officers, or TSOs, rights more similar to those of other federal workers. The TSA also will work on negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with the TSOs, who are represented by the American Federation of Government Employees....

