Nissan Escapes Pay Suit Despite Judge's Citing Bad Case Law

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Nissan can escape a proposed class action by workers claiming a piece-rate pay system failed to satisfy minimum wage or overtime requirements, after a Florida federal judge adopted a recommendation to dismiss but noted the magistrate judge had cited wrong case law. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. agreed to grant Nissan North America Inc.'s motion to dismiss on the grounds that the workers hadn't shown the company was their employer and because they failed to give proper notice of their intent to sue. But the judge agreed with the workers that the notice recommendation relied...

