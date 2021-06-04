Costa Rica Prevails In Claim Over Nixed Gold Mine

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Costa Rica will not have to pay a Canadian gold-mining company for revoking its permit to operate the Las Crucitas mining project following concerns that the open-pit mine in the northern part of the country would harm endangered species' habitats. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal issued its decision on Thursday siding with Costa Rica. The country's president, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, announced the result on Twitter on Friday, adding that "we must remain free from open-pit mining." The tribunal concluded in its decision that while Costa Rica had violated Infinito Gold Ltd.'s right to fair treatment under an...

