VTB Fights Mozambique's Immunity Bid In $670M Bribery Suit

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 5:34 PM BST) -- Mozambique cannot use state immunity to dodge VTB Capital's High Court suit demanding the repayment of more than $670 million sunk into maritime projects alleged to have been fronts for a massive bribery and corruption scheme, the Russian lender's British arm has said in court documents. VTB Capital PLC, part of Russia's VTB Group, said in court documents filed with the High Court on May 28 that the Republic of Mozambique is barred from claiming immunity under U.K. law because the country submitted to the jurisdiction of the English courts and is liable for the conduct of its officials. The bank...

