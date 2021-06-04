Atty Fees Trimmed By $100K In Bluebird Bio Pay Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Cooch and Taylor PA and Newman Ferrara LLP got $100,000 less than they sought for work settling an investor suit over Bluebird Bio Inc.'s director compensation, with a Delaware vice chancellor ruling Friday that the deal's terms didn't warrant more than a $400,000 fee award. During a settlement hearing held virtually, recently sworn-in Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said she was skeptical the settlement's terms amounted to a $5 million benefit for the company as was suggested by an expert retained by the investor. The benefit was more likely no more than half that amount, the vice chancellor said. "The math...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS