DC Circ. Rejects Satellite Cos.' Bid To Escape Regulatory Fees

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday that non-U.S. licensed satellite operators with access to the U.S. market must shell out regulatory fees the Federal Communications Commission imposed on them last year. In a unanimous decision authored by Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman and joined by Circuit Judges David S. Tatel and David B. Sentelle, the panel rejected a petition by non-U.S. licensed satellite operators Telesat, Eutelsat, Hiber, Kineis and Inmarsat to vacate the FCC's order. The question before the panel was whether the FCC can charge foreign satellite operators with U.S. market access the same regulatory fees that their...

