Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Rejects Satellite Cos.' Bid To Escape Regulatory Fees

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday that non-U.S. licensed satellite operators with access to the U.S. market must shell out regulatory fees the Federal Communications Commission imposed on them last year.

In a unanimous decision authored by Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman and joined by Circuit Judges David S. Tatel and David B. Sentelle, the panel rejected a petition by non-U.S. licensed satellite operators Telesat, Eutelsat, Hiber, Kineis and Inmarsat to vacate the FCC's order.

The question before the panel was whether the FCC can charge foreign satellite operators with U.S. market access the same regulatory fees that their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!