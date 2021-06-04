IRS Agent Cops To ID Theft, Fraud

Law360, New York (June 4, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An IRS special agent on Friday admitted stealing the identity of a person the tax agency had been investigating in order to create bogus identification documents and submitting a false document to the tax agency. During a virtual proceeding before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, Bryan Cho, 49, pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Cho appeared by video from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been held since January. In a brief statement to the court, Cho, also known as Yong Hee Cho, admitted that in 2018 he purchased a false passport bearing someone else's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS