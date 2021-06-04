EU Revamps Key Tool For Sending Personal Data Abroad

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The European Commission on Friday formally updated a widely used framework for legally moving personal data outside the European Union, giving companies 18 months to revamp their data transfer agreements to better align with the bloc's stringent data protection rules and respond to concerns raised by the EU's top court. The long-awaited update to the data transfer mechanism, known as standard contractual clauses, comes five years after the landmark General Data Protection Regulation took effect across the EU. It also comes less than a year after the European Court of Justice ruled in July that scores of multinationals could continue to use standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS