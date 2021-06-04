9th Circ. Won't Revive Trader Joe's Chicken Labeling Row

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action accusing Trader Joe's of mislabeling its chicken packaging, finding that the grocery chain followed the federal testing protocols before declaring that its chicken contains up to 5% retained water. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found that a California federal court was right to toss the suit from plaintiff Christina Webb — whose independent tests found that the chicken contained, on average 9% retained water — because the Food Safety and Inspection Service never objected to Trader Joe's testing protocols. "Trader Joe's label — including its retained water statement...

