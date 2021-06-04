Fast Food Union Wants NLRB's McDonald's Ruling Overturned

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- The Service Employees International Union and affiliated group Fast Food Workers Committee asked the D.C. Circuit on Friday to reverse a National Labor Relations Board decision that ended closely watched litigation over whether McDonald's could be held jointly liable for violations of federal labor law committed by its franchisees. The union argues that the federal appeals court should reverse the NLRB's December 2019 ruling directing an agency judge to approve settlement agreements to end litigation over McDonald's status as a joint employer, saying board member William Emanuel should have been recused because his former law firm, Littler Mendelson PC, represented McDonald's...

